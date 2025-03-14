Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided

The deals are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Crown Castle Stock Gains Premarket After $8.5B Deal To Sell Small Cells And Fiber Solutions: Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Crown Castle (CCI) stock rose 3% in pre-market trade on Friday after the cell tower operator said it would sell its small cells and fiber solutions businesses for a total of $8.5 billion.

The communications-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) said it would sell its small cells business to private equity firm EQT AB and its fiber solutions business to Zayo Group.

Crown Castle operates a nationwide portfolio of about 115,000 small cells on air or under contract spread across 43 states, serving the top three U.S. mobile network operators.

EQT said the deal would help meet the growing demand in bandwidth-intensive activities driven by the proliferation of 5G, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies.

The deals are expected to close in the first half of 2026. Crown Castle expects to use the cash proceeds from the agreement to repay its debt and fund share buybacks.

"Selling our Fiber segment represents a significant step on Crown Castle’s path towards a refined focus as a pure-play provider of multi-tenant tower assets," CEO Steven Moskowitz said.

The company launched a strategic review of the assets in December 2023 after activist investor Elliott Investment Management pushed for changes, citing the stock's underperformance.

Crown Castle expects to cut its annualized dividend to about $4.25 per share starting in the second quarter.

After the deal closes, the company plans to set its annualized dividend at about 75% to 80% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), excluding amortization of prepaid rent.

Crown Castle projected 2025 AFFO per share in the range of $4.06 to $4.17.

According to FinChat data, the company's fourth-quarter AFFO was $1.80 per share, while analysts expected it to be $1.81 per share.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ (52/100) territory from ‘bullish’(63/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

CCI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:30 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CCI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:30 a.m. ET on March. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the company was heading nowhere due to its ‘higher leverage, lower dividend and continued slow growth.’

Over the past year, Crown Castle stock has fallen 15.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Peabody Energy Draws Retail Attention After EPA Plans To Reconsider Emission Rules From Coal Plants

Adobe, UiPath, ZenaTech And More: 5 Technology Stocks That Attracted Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Adobe, UiPath, ZenaTech And More: 5 Technology Stocks That Attracted Brisk Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Edges Up Despite Mixed Q4 Results: Dividend Gets A Hike, Retail Turns Bullish

This Small-Cap Quantum Computing Stock Remains On Track To Extend Week's 33% Gain: Retail's In Excited State

This Small-Cap Quantum Computing Stock Remains On Track To Extend Week's 33% Gain: Retail's In Excited State

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 HRD

IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu? dmn

Who is Udaya Kumar, the Tamilian whose rupee symbol was replaced by Tamil Nadu?

England first 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces snt

England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

XRP Price Surges, Outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum On Middle East Expansion, SEC Speculation – Retail Remains Bullish

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in Bengaluru gold smuggling case ddr

Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Recent Videos

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Virat Kohli’s NEW LOOK for IPL 2025! 🔥 Fans Say Prime 2018 Vibes! 👀

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate Holi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

Video Icon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Plays Holi at Delhi Residence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

JD Vance Booed at Kennedy Center Concert | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon