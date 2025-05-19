Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a 22.5% rise in Q4 net profit and expanded EBITDA margins to 12.8%, signaling strong operational performance.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. are showing early indicators of a bullish reversal based on their robust Q4 earnings and technical structure improvements, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.

According to Pathak, the stock has moved above a long-established downward resistance trendline and is creating higher lows on the daily chart.

At the time of writing, Crompton shares were trading at ₹347.65, up ₹20.25 or 6.19% on the day.

The analyst noted that the current trading pattern above the 50-day EMA near ₹340 suggests a positive shift in short-term market sentiment from bearish to bullish.

According to Pathak, the stock found important accumulation points between ₹322 and ₹330 during market dips.

The analyst's price target range extends to ₹423 and then ₹459, followed by ₹494.

Due to the 200-DMA, the stock faces substantial resistance between ₹379 and ₹390, which can trigger selling pressure.

The company's Q4 net profit rose 22.5% year-on-year to settle at ₹169.5 crore while its revenue grew by 5.1% to ₹2,060.6 crore.

EBITDA expanded to ₹264.4 crore, a 30% growth rate following an increase in profit margins from 10.4% to 12.8% year over year.

The stock continued to support between ₹290 and ₹300 while creating a higher low point, which validates its bullish potential.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

CROMPTON sentiment and message volume as of May 16, 12.10 pm IST. Source: Stocktwits.

Crompton Greaves shares have declined 7.4% so far in 2025.

