Critical Metals Stock Skyrockets As Barclays Increases Holdings By 3X: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Critical Metals confirmed a month ago that it found high-grade rare earth elements in its Tanbreez project in Greenland.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) surged nearly 20% in mid-day trade on Friday as investors reacted to Barclays Plc. increasing its holdings threefold.

According to 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Barclays owned 10,473 shares of Critical Metals at the end of Q3, rising from 2,477 shares in Q2. Barclays’ holdings are now worth $77,000.

In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. more than doubled its holdings, now worth $90,000.

Cantor Fitzgerald, LP., and Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. continue to be Critical Metals' largest institutional shareholders, with 1.25 million and 730,000 shares, respectively.

The increase in holdings comes after the company appointed new CFO Steven R Parkes in December and announced a transition of its board.

The Australia-headquartered company also confirmed that it had found high-grade rare earth elements at its Tanbreez project in Greenland.

“On the heels of China’s recent decision to restrict the exports of certain rare earth materials, Critical Metals Corp. is poised to support Western countries with materials essential for producing clean energy applications and supporting their defense industries,” said CEO Tony Sage.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) zone.

While one user underscored their bullish outlook on the Critical Metals stock, they also cautioned about volatility.

Despite Friday’s surge, Critical Metals' stock price has fallen by more than 30% in the past six months, while its one-year performance is worse, with a decline of over 50%.

