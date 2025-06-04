Notwithstanding the run, the Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target ($69.97) implies over 53% downside for the stock from current levels.

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) stock saw a 260% spike in 24-hour message volume on its Stocktwits stream on Tuesday, as it climbed to a fresh record.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-levered data center operator’s shares jumped over 25% before settling the session at $150.48, a gain of over 275% from its debut session’s (March 28) closing price of $40.

More importantly, the gain came with more than two times the average volume, lending credence to the rally.

Some of the recent momentum was imparted by Applied Digital (APLD) signing two long-term lease deals with CoreWeave to deliver 250 megawatts (MW) of energy to the latter's data center complex in Ellendale, North Dakota.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward CoreWeave stock was ‘bullish’ by early Wednesday (72/100), with the buoyant mood accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

CRWV sentiment and message volume as of 5:45 a.m. ET, June 4 | source: Stocktwits

Early Wednesday, the stock was the top-trending ticker on the platform and among the top 10 active tickers.

A bullish watcher said they saw an easy path to $300.

Another user thought aloud whether the stock was running on momentum or on Nvidia (NVDA) being its biggest investor. “Not sure, but again enjoy the ride . But make sure u got a back up plan,” they added.

https://stocktwits.com/oldmoneymkr/message/616724084

Yet another user acknowledged the “insane run so far.”

In Wednesday’s premarket session, CoreWeave stock gained over 3% to $155.30. Wall Street analysts weren’t very optimistic on the stock, with the Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target ($69.97) implying over 53% downside from current levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<