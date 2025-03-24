Core Scientific, HUBC, Castellum, Applied Digital, Shopify: Top 5 IT Stocks With Highest Retail Chatter Surge Last Week

Read Full Article

Core Scientific Inc. (350% Jump In Message Volume)

The blockchain infrastructure and software solutions provider saw a surge in retail chatter last week after Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani maintained his ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock on the back of its partnership with the IPO-bound CoreWeave.

Chhugani noted that the CoreWeave deal is a strong tailwind that will boost Core Scientific’s top line. The two companies have an agreement wherein Core Scientific will build hundreds of megawatts of server infrastructure for CoreWeave to run its AI services.

The stock is down more than 39% year-to-date (YTD).

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (50% Jump In Message Volume)

HUB Cyber Security’s stock remained under the $1 mark as the company races against time to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement to remain listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

Last week, the company announced it received a 14-day extension – it has time until April 14, 2025 to comply with Nasdaq’s requirements, which stipulate that a stock has to trade above the $1 mark for 10 consecutive trading days to remain listed on its stock market.

The stock is down over 24% YTD.

Castellum Inc. (33% Jump In Message Volume)

Castellum announced the closure of its $4.5 million stock offering – the company intends to use the proceeds towards meeting its working capital requirements, apart from other general corporate needs.

This offering comes two weeks after Castellum bagged a $103 million contract from the U.S. Navy to offer critical defense services. The contract’s worth is higher than Castellum’s market capitalization, which stood at $98.8 million as of Friday.

The stock is down nearly 39% YTD.

Applied Digital Corp. (32% Jump In Message Volume)

Applied Digital showcased AI-ready liquid-cooled data servers at Nvidia Corp.’s GTC 2025 event last week.

North Dakota governor Kelly Armstrong also inspected Applied Digital’s facility expansion, currently under construction in Ellendale, which is expected to commence operations later this year.

The company has also planned the construction of two additional 900,000-square-foot facilities in the future.

The stock is down over 7% YTD.

Shopify Inc. (25% Jump In Message Volume)

Shopify announced it would move its listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange. It will voluntarily remove its stock from the NYSE on Friday and commence trading on the Nasdaq on Mar. 31.

While Shopify did not specify why it’s moving to the Nasdaq from NYSE, it follows the same pattern as Palantir Technologies Inc., which made a similar move in November.

The stock is down nearly 2% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos