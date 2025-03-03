ContextLogic Stock Sees Retail Chatter Spike On BC Partners' Investment Ahead Of Q4 Results

Under the deal, BC Partners planned to buy up to $150 million of convertible preferred units, a newly-formed Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

ContextLogic Stock Sees Retail Chatter Spike On BC Partners' Investment Ahead Of Q4 Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

ContextLogic Inc. shares have gained nearly 9% in the past week, driven by a strategic deal from an international investment firm, and were seeing a spike in retail interest ahead of the release of quarterly earnings on Monday.

The company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the fourth quarter.

Last week,  ContextLogic announced an investment from BC Partners, an alternative investment manager with 40 billion euros ($41.5 billion) in assets under management.

Under the deal, BC Partners planned to buy up to $150 million of convertible preferred units of ContextLogic Holdings, a newly-formed Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The preferred units will have an initial dividend rate of 4%, which will increase to 8% upon the closing of an acquisition, said the company.

According to the company, the investment led by BC Partners' credit arm provides ContextLogic with access to up to $300 million of cash and $2.7 billion of cumulative net operating losses.

BC Partners and ContextLogic will "together review, identify, and evaluate strategic opportunities for the benefit of ContextLogic and its stockholders," the company added.

"We strongly believe this new investment will provide us with the capital and flexibility needed to complete an attractive acquisition that could serve as a platform for future acquisitions and enable ContextLogic to fully utilize its considerable assets," said Rishi Bajaj, CEO of ContextLogic.

One retail trader believes the upcoming earnings report is "going to be [the] best one ever" and found it "interesting" that the company announced the strategic investment ahead of it.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' in the past week, while message volume rose to 'extremely high' from 'low.'

Screenshot 2025-03-03 at 7.49.48 AM.png LOGC sentiment meter and message volume on March 2

As of Sept. 30, ContextLogic had $33 million in cash and cash equivalents, $117 million in marketable securities, and $8 million in prepaid expenses and other current assets.

ContextLogic, which sold its operating assets and liabilities in April 2024, is focused on acquiring and building operating businesses.

The company formerly operated the Wish e-commerce platform, which it sold to Qoo10, an e-commerce platform operating localized online marketplaces in Asia, for approximately $173 million in cash.

ContextLogic stock is up 16.5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

1EUR= $1.03<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish

ATI Reaches Agreement With United Steelworkers On New 6-Year Contract, Stock Gains Afterhours: Retail Remains Bearish

Retail Traders Divided On March Market Moves After February Dip — Most Want To Sit Out Or Go For Buffett-Style Cash Play

Retail Traders Divided On March Market Moves After February Dip — Most Want To Sit Out Or Go For Buffett-Style Cash Play

Shell Reportedly Mulls Chemical Asset Sales In US, Europe — Will It Sway Retail Bears?

Shell Reportedly Mulls Chemical Asset Sales In US, Europe — Will It Sway Retail Bears?

Alto Neuroscience Is Down Nearly 35% This Year, But Retail Traders Keep Flocking To Micro-Cap Stock

Alto Neuroscience Is Down Nearly 35% This Year, But Retail Traders Keep Flocking To Micro-Cap Stock

AIM ImmunoTech, PepGen, Aeon, Tiziana, Moleculin: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

AIM ImmunoTech, PepGen, Aeon, Tiziana, Moleculin: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon