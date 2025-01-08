Context Therapeutics Stock Jumps Pre-Market On Analyst's Near 4x Upside View: Retail Pins High Hopes Too

The micro-cap biotech is building a portfolio of in-licensed clinical-stage TCE bispecific antibodies, which JMP described as "innovative”

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. rose over 7% in Wednesday's pre-market trading after JMP Securities initiated coverage with an 'Outperform' rating and a price target of $4.

The brokerage's target implies a near quadrupling from the stock's previous close and has fueled bullish sentiment among retail investors.

In its research note, JMP highlighted Context's focus on developing next-generation T-cell-engaged bispecific antibody therapies for solid tumors.

The micro-cap biotech is building a portfolio of in-licensed clinical-stage TCE bispecific antibodies, which the analyst described as "innovative."

JMP also praised the management team's business development acumen in assembling a pipeline that it believes is “worth more than the sum of its parts.”

Retail chatter on Stocktwits mirrored the analyst's enthusiasm, with one user predicting a move to $6 and another noting the stock could "come back in a hurry" after a period of limited news flow.

Context Therapeutics' lead program, CTIM-76, is poised to enter clinical trials soon.

According to D. Boral Capital, which issued a ‘Buy’ rating and a $9 price target in November, CTIM-76 targets Claudin 6, a tumor marker broadly expressed in solid tumors like gynecologic and testicular cancers but largely absent in healthy adult tissues.

This specificity makes it a promising therapeutic target, the brokerage said.

Context’s stock has lost over 8% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos