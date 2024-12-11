Consumer Inflation Rises At Faster Annual Pace Of 2.7% In November, But Stays In Line With Estimates: Retail Worried By Stubborn Numbers

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 12-month inflation rate stood at 2.7%, after rising 2.6% over the 12 months ending October.

Consumer Inflation Rises At Faster Annual Pace Of 2.7% In November, But Stays In Line With Estimates: Retail Worried By Stubborn Numbers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 8:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 8:55 PM IST

Consumer price inflation in November rose at a faster annual pace, raising more questions on how the Federal Reserve’s December policy might pan out.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 12-month inflation rate stood at 2.7%, after rising 2.6% over the 12 months ending October. The consumer price index showed that inflation increased 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, after rising 0.2% in each of the previous four months.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, rose 0.3% in November, as it did in each of the previous three months. BLS noted that indexes that increased include shelter, used cars and trucks, household furnishings and operations, medical care, new vehicles, and recreation.

The index for shelter, accounting for nearly forty percent of the monthly all items increase, rose 0.3%. The food index rose 0.4% while the energy index rose 0.2% over the month, after being unchanged in October.

The index for communication was among the few major indexes that decreased over the month.

Meanwhile, core CPI rose 3.3% over the last 12 months. The energy index decreased 3.2% for the 12 months ending November while the food index rose 2.4% over the last year.

Notably, all figures stood in line with estimates following which the benchmark index futures witnessed a spike.

Although inflation remains high, it has failed to dampen expectations surrounding a rate cut in the upcoming policy.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut in the December policy meet has risen to nearly 98% compared to 89% a day ago.

On Wednesday morning, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was trading 0.4% higher while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) was up over 0.5%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment ranged from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ for these ETFs.

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:07 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:07 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:07 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:07 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Some users did express concerns over the stubborn inflation that still trends over the Fed’s 2% goal.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Qualcomm Shares Gain On First IoT Product Launch With STMicroelectronics: Retail Waits On Gains

Qualcomm Shares Gain On First IoT Product Launch With STMicroelectronics: Retail Waits On Gains

OPEC Revises Oil Demand Growth Forecast Lower For Fifth Straight Month: Retail’s Pessimistic

OPEC Revises Oil Demand Growth Forecast Lower For Fifth Straight Month: Retail’s Pessimistic

General Motors Stock In Focus After Automaker Hits The Brakes On Cruise Robotaxi: Retail Still Unconvinced

General Motors Stock In Focus After Automaker Hits The Brakes On Cruise Robotaxi: Retail Still Unconvinced

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Recent Stories

Qualcomm Shares Gain On First IoT Product Launch With STMicroelectronics: Retail Waits On Gains

Qualcomm Shares Gain On First IoT Product Launch With STMicroelectronics: Retail Waits On Gains

OPEC Revises Oil Demand Growth Forecast Lower For Fifth Straight Month: Retail’s Pessimistic

OPEC Revises Oil Demand Growth Forecast Lower For Fifth Straight Month: Retail’s Pessimistic

General Motors Stock In Focus After Automaker Hits The Brakes On Cruise Robotaxi: Retail Still Unconvinced

General Motors Stock In Focus After Automaker Hits The Brakes On Cruise Robotaxi: Retail Still Unconvinced

CamCom CEO Ajith Nayar receives Dr Mangalam Swaminathan's National Award for key contribution in AI; see PICS shk

CamCom CEO Ajith Nayar receives Dr Mangalam Swaminathan's National Award for key contribution in AI; see PICS

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon