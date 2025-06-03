Consensys has just led a whopping $425 million private placement for SharpLink Gaming (SBET) - just so SharpLink can fill its war chest with Ethereum (ETH). Yes, you read that right.

They’re ditching the typical “pile of fiat in the bank” approach, deciding Ethereum’s the far smarter reserve asset. Some might say dumb, others might say “when FOMO meets corporate strategy,” but it's happening.

Joseph Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder, becomes SharpLink’s new Chairman once this deal closes. So that’s an official handshake between capital markets and on-chain finance. The plan?

SharpLink wants to harness Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, staking yields, restaking, and basically anything else that might outdo the typical 1% interest rate from a bank. They figure if Ethereum is the so-called future of finance, might as well hold ETH instead of dollars.

Of course, not everyone is sold. “Why tie your treasury to crypto volatility?” cynics ask. But SharpLink claims they’ll deploy it wisely. Maybe they’ll generate yield via a decentralized money market or run a portion in LSDs (Liquid Staking Derivatives). The details remain hush-hush, but the vibe is “ETH is a better bet than stale fiat for the long haul.”

With big names like Pantera, Galaxy, and Electric Capital apparently on board, the fundraising soared past that $425 million mark. Meanwhile, the rest of us watch with a raised eyebrow: if ETH craters 40% next month, how does that affect SharpLink’s finances? Then again, if ETH doubles, guess who’s laughing last?

It’s another sign that major companies see Ethereum as a legit “internet bond” or “store of value.” The days of speculation might be overshadowed by an era where big players treat ETH like new-age gold.

And if more public companies follow suit, 2025 could be the year ETH-based treasuries become borderline normal, like Bitcoin (BTC).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<