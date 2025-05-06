The IT firm’s Q4 performance included record revenue growth and a significant megadeal, boosting investor confidence.

Coforge shares are set for strong momentum following a “stellar” FY25 performance, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajiv Gupta.

The company reported a 32% constant currency revenue growth and a 31.7% rise in EBITDA, driven by a record fourth-quarter (Q4) performance that included five large deals and a ₹1.56 billion total contract value (TCV) megadeal.

Gupta highlighted the company’s executable order book, which rose 47.7% year-over-year to ₹1.56 billion, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

The company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue surged 47.1% year-over-year, further bolstering the positive outlook for Coforge.

In light of these results, Gupta has set an immediate price target of ₹7,811, with near-term and short-term targets at ₹8,010 and ₹8,165, respectively.

Gupta expects continued growth, supported by a strong order backlog and an expanding customer base, positioning Coforge to maintain upward momentum.

The company's CEO, Sudhir Singh, noted that FY25 was an exceptional year, driven by broad-based growth across all verticals and geographies.

He said that the ₹1.56 billion TCV deal signed in Q4 and the growing large deals pipeline position Coforge well for strong growth in FY26.

Additionally, Coforge's board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹19 per share, with the record date set for May 12, 2025. The company's total employee base now stands at 33,497.

Further raising investor interest, Coforge revealed plans for a stock split.

The company has fixed June 04 as the record date for the sub-division of its existing equity shares.

The current ₹10 shares will be split into two ₹5 shares, which is expected to increase liquidity and make shares more accessible.

At the time of writing, Coforge shares were trading at ₹7,684.00, up 2.5% on the day.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was 'bullish' amid ‘high’ message volume.

COFORGE.NSE sentiment and message volume as of May 6, 11 am IST. Source: Stocktwits.

Shares of Coforge have fallen 20.2% so far this year.

