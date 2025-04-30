For the first quarter, Coca-Cola reported adjusted revenue of $11.22 billion, surpassing a Wall Street estimate of $11.17 billion.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) reported upbeat first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, stating that any impact from the ongoing trade tensions is manageable.

“The company’s operations are primarily local, however, it is subject to global trade dynamics which may impact certain components of the company’s cost structure across its markets. At this time, the company expects the impact to be manageable,” the firm stated.

For the first quarter, Coca-Cola reported adjusted revenue of $11.22 billion, surpassing a Wall Street estimate of $11.17 billion. The company’s net revenues declined 2% to $11.1 billion, driven by currency headwinds and the impact of re-franchising bottling operations.

Organic revenues grew 6% and included 5% growth in price/mix and a 1% increase in concentrate sales, the company said.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.73, marginally exceeding an analyst estimate of $0.72.

Coca-Cola’s unit case volume grew 2%, led by India, China, and Brazil. Sparkling soft drinks grew 2% while trademark Coca-Cola grew 1%, primarily driven by growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia Pacific.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar volume increased 14%, driven by growth across all geographic operating segments. Meanwhile, juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages grew 1%, primarily due to growth in the Asia Pacific region.

For the full year, Coca-Cola expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 5% to 6% and comparable EPS growth of 2% to 3%, compared to $2.88 in 2024.

For the second quarter, comparable net revenues are expected to include an approximate 3% currency headwind, while comparable EPS percentage growth is expected to include a 5% to 6% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

Shares of Coca-Cola gained 16% in 2025 and over 15% in the past 12 months.

