CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Revenue rose 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.53 billion compared to an analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. Net Income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose 7% YoY to $863.7 million.

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

CME Group Inc. (CME) shares traded marginally in the green on Wednesday after the company reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and a rise in earnings.

Revenue rose 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.53 billion compared to an analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.4 versus an estimated $2.45.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose 7% YoY to $863.7 million.

CEO Terry Duffy highlighted that CME Group had its best year ever in 2024, generating record annual average daily volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share.

"With volume growth across every asset class, we hit new records in interest rates, including U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes, as well as in agricultural, foreign exchange and metals markets,” he said.

The fourth quarter's average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, in line with the year-ago period, including non-U.S. ADV of 7.6 million contracts, which rose 5% compared with the same period in 2023.

At the same time, Clearing and transaction fees revenue stood at $1.2 billion, while Market data revenue totaled $182 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, CME had approximately $3.1 billion in cash, including $230 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets and $3.4 billion of debt.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

CME Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:22 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CME Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:22 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

CME shares have gained nearly 4% in 2025 and 17% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Intel Stock Surges On JD Vance's Speech On US AI Chips, Baird Speculates On TSMC Playing A Supporting Role: Retail Turns Bullish

Intel Stock Surges On JD Vance's Speech On US AI Chips, Baird Speculates On TSMC Playing A Supporting Role: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges ddr

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon