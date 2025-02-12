CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Revenue rose 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.53 billion compared to an analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. Net Income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose 7% YoY to $863.7 million.

CME Group Inc. (CME) shares traded marginally in the green on Wednesday after the company reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and a rise in earnings.

Revenue rose 6% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.53 billion compared to an analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.4 versus an estimated $2.45.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose 7% YoY to $863.7 million.

CEO Terry Duffy highlighted that CME Group had its best year ever in 2024, generating record annual average daily volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share.

"With volume growth across every asset class, we hit new records in interest rates, including U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes, as well as in agricultural, foreign exchange and metals markets,” he said.

The fourth quarter's average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, in line with the year-ago period, including non-U.S. ADV of 7.6 million contracts, which rose 5% compared with the same period in 2023.

At the same time, Clearing and transaction fees revenue stood at $1.2 billion, while Market data revenue totaled $182 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, CME had approximately $3.1 billion in cash, including $230 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets and $3.4 billion of debt.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

CME Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:22 a.m. ET on Feb. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

CME shares have gained nearly 4% in 2025 and 17% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos