Classover’s move to adopt Solana in its treasury follows a growing trend among micro-cap companies such as Upexi and Janover, which are also shifting to Solana-focused reserve strategies.

Shares of Classover (KIDZ) surged more than 70% in Friday’s premarket trading after the online education platform announced plans to adopt Solana (SOL) as part of a new crypto-centric treasury strategy. The surge follows a 366% jump in its stock price on Thursday.

Solana has been resilient amid the current geopolitical tensions and evolving trade policies under President Donald Trump. Solana’s price has climbed 7% from its April 30 low of $140 to just above $150.

Classover said it has entered into an equity purchase facility agreement with Solana Strategies Holdings to execute its new strategy.

Under the plan, the company will allocate a substantial portion of the proceeds to acquiring, holding, and staking SOL. Classover also intends to operate validator nodes on the Solana network, allowing it to earn staking rewards while contributing to the blockchain’s infrastructure.

“By adopting SOL as its core reserve asset, Classover aims to enhance its balance sheet with a high-performance, scalable digital asset, while strategically aligning itself with the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) economy,” the company stated.

If fully implemented, Classover would be among the first publicly traded companies to formally integrate Solana into its core financial operations. The move mirrors a growing trend among micro-cap firms using crypto assets to bolster reserves and generate blockchain-linked income.

Last month, Upexi (UPXI) shares rallied after the consumer products company announced a $100 million private placement to acquire Solana and shift to a crypto-based treasury model. Janover, a real estate software firm, has also disclosed a similar transition.

Despite Friday’s pre-market rally, Classover’s stock remains down 25% year-to-date and is trading roughly 30% below its all-time high of $12 in March.

