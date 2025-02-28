Cisco Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Citi On Nvidia's Strong Q4: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

The brokerage cited Nvidia’s positive commentary on its enterprise data center sales performance. Analysts believe that this reflects positively on Cisco, and they maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) gained over 0.4% in after-market hours on Thursday after analysts at Citi raised their price target for the stock after Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) strong fourth-quarter performance.

According to The Fly, Citi hiked its price target for the Cisco stock to $73 from $71, implying an upside of over 14% from current levels.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cisco expanded its partnership with Nvidia to offer artificial intelligence (AI) data center solutions to enterprise customers.

As a part of this partnership, Cisco says its enterprise customers will be able to integrate their products and services better with Cisco and Nvidia’s technologies.

“Together, Cisco and Nvidia are partnering to remove barriers for customers and ensure they can optimize their infrastructure investments to unlock the power of AI,” said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

Cisco will develop data center switches compatible with Nvidia’s Spectrum-X Ethernet platform. The two companies will also collaborate to create and validate their cloud, hardware, and software offerings so that they seamlessly integrate with each other.

Citi analysts say this partnership and Nvidia’s enterprise sales performance during Q4 adds to Cisco’s $1 billion AI order outlook. They noted that the stock has a “relatively undemanding valuation.”

Data from FinChat shows the average price target for the Cisco stock is $69.19, implying an upside of over 8% from current levels.

Of the 28 brokerage recommendations, there are nine ‘Buy,’ five ‘Outperform,’ 12 ‘Hold,’ and one each with ‘No Opinion’ and ‘Underperform’ ratings.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Cisco stock was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) territory, while message volume surged to higher levels at the time of writing.

CSCO sentiment and message volume February 27, 2025, as of 7:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user highlighted all the recent positives from the company.

Cisco’s stock has gained 7.8% in 2025 so far. Its one-year performance is relatively impressive, with gains of over 32% in this period.

