Saudi Arabia has reportedly roped in U.S. tech companies with deep pockets to fuel its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

The Information reported that the Middle East nation is seeking investments in a cloud project from AI chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and networking giant Cisco Systems (CSCO).

The rumored plan is seen as a strategic move. It envisages building a robust AI infrastructure in the country to achieve technology independence and reduce reliance on foreign tech.

Saudi Arabia also hopes to emerge as the leader in the Middle East AI landscape, gaining an edge over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), another dominant AI player in the region. The country’s Vision 2030 strategy outlines AI’s key role in achieving economic transformation.

AMD has already committed to investing in AI in the region, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s state visit here. In mid-May, the chipmaker and Saudi Arabian company Humain announced an agreement to build open, scalable, resilient, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure that will power the future of global intelligence through a network of AMD-based AI computing centers stretching from Saudi Arabia to the U.S.

The agreement between both parties provided for investing up to $10 billion to deploy 500 megawatts (MW) of AI compute capacity over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Cisco said then it would collaborate with G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, and SoftBank Group to power AI innovation and infrastructure development in the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMD stock was ‘neutral’ (53/100) by late Wednesda,y but the message volume was high.

AMD sentiment and message volume as of 3:40 a.m. ET, June 12 | source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on AMD was centered around the company’s “Advancing AI 2025” event scheduled to be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. CEO Lisa Su and other key AMD executives and industry leaders are expected to unveil the company’s AI vision at the event.

On the other hand, sentiment toward Cisco Systems stock was ‘bearish' (42/100), with the dull mood accompanied by ‘low’ volume.

CSCO sentiment and message volume as of 3:40 a.m. ET, June 12 | source: Stocktwits

AMD shares are up about 0.3% this year, while Cisco has gained about 10%.

