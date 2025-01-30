Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish

The company revised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS to $29.50, below the $31.48 estimate, and projected adjusted revenue of at least $252 billion.

Cigna Group Stock Drops To Near 4-Week Low After Big Profit Miss, Retail Turns Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

Shares of The Cigna Group fell more than 10% on Thursday morning, hitting intraday lows not seen since early January, following a quarterly profit miss.

Fourth-quarter (Q4) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.64 (down from $6.79 a year earlier) missed a Wall Street estimate of $7.82, even as revenue of $65.65 billion surpassed the consensus of $63.18 billion.

Cigna’s earnings were impacted by higher medical costs in its stop-loss product. 

CEO David Cordani said the company was taking “corrective actions and advancing our long-term growth strategy.”

Cigna revised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS to $29.50, below the $31.48 estimate, and projected adjusted revenue of at least $252 billion. 

The company also raised its medical loss ratio forecast to 83.2%-84.2% versus the consensus estimate of 81.9%.

Cigna’s board raised its quarterly dividend by 7.9% to $1.51 per share and authorized a $6-billion share repurchase program. The increased dividend reflects an annual yield of about 1.99% based on the previous day’s close.

CI sentiment and message volume Jan 30.png CI sentiment and message volume Jan 30 as of 10:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail traders on Stocktwits reacted quickly, flipping sentiment from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ by Thursday morning, with a surge in message volume.

One user said that Cigna’s results foreboded a similar result for Humana, expected on Feb. 11.

Another breathed a sigh of relief that they had exited the stock before the drop.

According to Barron’s, the disappointing results highlight the broader challenge of predicting the rising medical costs that have dented the managed-care sector. 

UnitedHealth Group, the largest U.S. health insurer, also posted disappointing results earlier this month.

Cigna’s stock has dropped more than 8% in the past year and currently trades around 41% below the average analyst price target, according to Koyfin.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

International Paper Stock Tumbles On Q4 Earnings Miss, Company Explores Strategic Options For Cellulose Fiber Business

Recent Stories

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

Northrop Grumman Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Sales Fails To Impress Wall Street, Retail’s Bearish

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check NTI

(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

Sirius XM Stock Rises On Q4 Beat, Self-Paying Subscriber Growth: Retail Eager To Lap Up Shares

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

I want him to enjoy the game: Harbhajan Singhs advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return HRD

‘I want him to enjoy the game’: Harbhajan Singh’s advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon