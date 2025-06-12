WPP has lost key accounts like Coca-Cola and Paramount in recent months.

Publicis Groupe has bagged the media mandate for Mars, Inc., the makers of M&M's and Skittles, from British advertising group WPP, according to a statement from the confectionery giant.

The business is reportedly valued at $1.7 billion, according to AdWeek.

According to Mars, the French network will now handle the consumer packaged goods (CPG) company's media, production, commerce, paid social media, and influencer marketing business in more than 70 markets.

"When it comes to building brands, we know that to remain iconic, we must remain in motion," Gülen Bengi, lead chief marketing officer at Mars and chief growth officer at Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

Mars has handed its global brand public relations mandate to Interpublic Group. The new agencies will start their work in January 2026.

The development comes amid top-level changes and a decline in momentum for WPP (WPPGY), which also owns the world's largest media buying agency, GroupM.

Earlier this week, CEO Mark Read announced that he will retire by the end of the year. In recent months, Coca-Cola (KO) and Paramount Global (PARA) have dropped WPP as their media agency.

Mars launched its agency review soon after announcing its $35.9 billion acquisition of rival Kellanova in August 2024 — a deal that will bring brands like Pringles, Cheez-Its, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies Treats into its snacking lineup.

The company already has ties with Publicis through Mars United Commerce (formerly The Mars Agency), its commerce marketing arm, which Publicis reportedly acquired for $600 million in September 2024.

