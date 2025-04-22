Chipotle announced that it will open a location in Mexico by early 2026 in partnership with Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., a restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe.

Chipotle announced that it will open a location in Mexico by early 2026, in partnership with Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V., a restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe.

Chipotle Chief Business Development Officer Nate Lawton said the company is confident that its food will resonate with guests in Mexico.

"The country's familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company,” he stated.

Meanwhile, multiple brokerages have slashed their price targets on the stock ahead of the company’s first-quarter (Q1) report, scheduled to be released after the closing bell on Wednesday.

According to TheFly, Bank of America (BofA) lowered its price target on Chipotle to $64 from $71 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to FinChat-compiled consensus, Chipotle is expected to report earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

Last week, Raymond James lowered its price target on Chipotle to $60 from $66 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares as part of its Q1 preview for the restaurant group.

According to TheFly, the firm maintains a "selective stance" towards restaurant stocks heading into the first-quarter earnings.

The brokerage expects choppy results, reflecting widening performance gaps between share gainers and losers, tariff updates that will have a relatively low direct cost and margin impact for U.S. domestic restaurants, and a cautious tone from most management teams.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger also lowered the firm's price target on Chipotle to $65 from $70 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, the brokerage stated that despite expected sales pressure year-to-date and what it views as a challenging setup for Q1 earnings, Chipotle is positioned for continued traffic and sales momentum in the longer term.

Meanwhile, Chipotle stock slid nearly 6% on Monday, aligning with the broader market sell-off after Trump voiced fresh attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Chipotle stock has declined by over 24% in 2025 and is down by over 21% in the past 12 months.

