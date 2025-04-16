During his visit to Malaysia, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against “geopolitical and camp-based confrontation” and called on Asia-Pacific nations to resist “unilateralism and protectionism.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is urging Southeast Asian nations to push back against U.S. tariffs and trade pressure, escalating a growing geopolitical divide as President Donald Trump intensifies his economic campaign against China and its regional partners.

During a visit to Malaysia on Wednesday, part of a three-nation tour that includes Vietnam and Cambodia, Xi warned against “geopolitical and camp-based confrontation” and called on Asia-Pacific nations to resist “unilateralism and protectionism.”

Speaking alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Xi said China and its neighbors must “safeguard the promising prospects for development in our shared Asian home,” according to a Reuters report that cited Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The message underscores China’s effort to deepen regional ties as Trump’s tariff policies send shockwaves through global supply chains.

On Tuesday, Xi urged Vietnamese leaders to oppose what he called “unilateral bullying,” in an apparent reference to the U.S.

His remarks followed the Trump administration’s threat to impose tariffs of up to 46% on Vietnamese exports, which was temporarily paused for 90 days.

Trump, in turn, dismissed Xi’s meeting in Hanoi. “That’s a lovely meeting. Meeting like, trying to figure out, how do we screw the United States of America?” he said during a press briefing in the Oval Office on Monday, according to a report by the Guardian.

Xi’s comments came on the heels of Trump initiating tariffs of up to 245% on certain Chinese imports—layered duties that include 100% base tariffs, 125% reciprocal levies, and targeted penalties on specific goods such as syringes, needles, and rare earth metals.

Malaysia, now facing a 24% tariff on shipments to the U.S., is one of several ASEAN nations seeking exemptions during the 90-day window. Malaysian officials have opened talks with Washington in hopes of securing a reprieve.

U.S. markets are struggling with the impact of the Trump administration's escalation of trade tensions against China. On Tuesday, Trump ordered a national security investigation into potential new tariffs on all critical mineral imports to reduce China’s dominance in the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was down 0.3% in morning trade on Wednesday. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell over 1%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, was down as much as 1.75%.

