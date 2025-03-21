user
user

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows

The report said Chevron CEO Mike Wirth discussed a possible extension during a meeting on Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

Chevron Draws Retail Chatter As Reports Indicate Likely Extension Of Venezuela Oil License, Retail Chatter Grows
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Chevron (CVX) stock garnered retail attention on Thursday after reports said the Trump administration would likely extend the deadline to halt its Venezuela operations for at least another 30 days.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, U.S. officials have already indicated to Chevron that it will get more time to wrap up its operations beyond the April 3 deadline.

The report said Chevron CEO Mike Wirth discussed a possible extension during a meeting on Wednesday with President Donald Trump and other oil executives at the White House. Trump had expressed openness to the idea.

Trump said last month that the decision to revoke the license was made because Venezuela had not met the electoral conditions of the permit.

President Nicholas Maduro began a third term as president in January despite allegations of fraud in last year's election.

One condition of the extension will be that any taxes and royalties would be used to fund migrant deportations rather than the Maduro regime, the report said, citing one of the sources.

Chevron produces about one-fifth of Venezuela’s crude oil output.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘bearish’(43/100) a day ago, while message volume gained 42% over the previous day.

CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:39 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CVX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:39 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Chevron's shares have gained 13.8% year-to-date (YTD).

The company had said earlier this year it would lay off between 15% and 20% of its workforce to cut costs.

Earlier this month, Chevron revealed in a regulatory filing that it had built a 5% stake in oil producer Hess between January to March. 

The company is locked in an arbitration battle with rival Exxon over Hess's Guyana assets. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Constellation Brands Stock In Spotlight After Citi Downgrade: Retail Stays Bearish

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Has A Nightmarish Week After DMD Patient Death, But Retail And Analysts Aren't Giving Up

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Seagate Analyst Says Recent Stock Underperformance A Buying Opportunity: Retail Agrees

Adobe Analyst Drops Bearish Stance On Valuation, Fundamental Improvement: Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’

Adobe Analyst Drops Bearish Stance On Valuation, Fundamental Improvement: Retail Sentiment Flips To ‘Bullish’

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb's grave is India's latest flashpoint- What it tells us about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life shk

Aurangzeb’s grave is India’s latest flashpoint- What it tells about the 17th-century Mughal emperor, his life

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

BC.GAME Kicks off IPL 2025 Global Celebration with Million-Dollar Prize Pool

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

2025 Indian Premier League: An Overview

Throwback When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened ATG

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly went through a 'Divorce' over KKR; Here's what happened

Creative Kids Crafts Upcycling Pistachio and Walnut Shells SRI

Pistachio & Walnut Shell Crafts: Kids Excel in Art Projects

Recent Videos

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Apology from CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Case

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Funny WEDDING Video Resurfaces After Divorce – ‘Shaadi Ke Baad Life Hai Risky!’

Video Icon
Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer: Kapil Sibal Calls for Judicial Transparency

Video Icon
99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Video Icon