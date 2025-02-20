Cheniere Energy Stock Draws Attention After Q4 Earnings Beat: But Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Net income attributable to Cheniere declined 29% to $977 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to approximately $599 million of unfavorable variances related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments.

Feb 20, 2025

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) fell over 1% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

Revenue declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $4.44 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.33, far exceeding an analyst estimate of $2.35.

During the quarter, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by approximately $73 million, primarily due to the moderation of international gas prices that resulted in lower total margins per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) of LNG delivered.

A higher proportion of the firm’s LNG sold under long-term contracts also impacted the metric.

The company also introduced its financial guidance for 2025. Cheniere expects consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.5 billion–$7.0 billion and distributable cash flow of $4.1 billion–$4.6 billion.

During the quarter, the number of LNG cargoes exported fell 1% to 167 while volumes declined 2% to 604 trillion British thermal units (TBtu).

CEO Jack Fusco highlighted that the company exported a record 646 cargoes of LNG in 2024. “We expect 2025 to be another record year for LNG production as Stage 3 trains are completed, and we look forward to delivering financial results within these ranges and further enhancing the long-term value proposition of Cheniere,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped further into the ‘bearish’ territory (31/100).

LNG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LNG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users expressed skepticism over the absence of positive stock price movement after the earnings beat.

Cheniere Energy shares have fallen nearly 1% in 2025 but are up almost 36% over the past year.

