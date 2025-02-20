Cheniere Energy Stock Draws Attention After Q4 Earnings Beat: But Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Net income attributable to Cheniere declined 29% to $977 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to approximately $599 million of unfavorable variances related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) fell over 1% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

Revenue declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $4.44 billion, in line with Wall Street estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $4.33, far exceeding an analyst estimate of $2.35.

Net income attributable to Cheniere declined 29% to $977 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to approximately $599 million of unfavorable variances related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments.

During the quarter, consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by approximately $73 million, primarily due to the moderation of international gas prices that resulted in lower total margins per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) of LNG delivered.

A higher proportion of the firm’s LNG sold under long-term contracts also impacted the metric.

The company also introduced its financial guidance for 2025. Cheniere expects consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.5 billion–$7.0 billion and distributable cash flow of $4.1 billion–$4.6 billion.

During the quarter, the number of LNG cargoes exported fell 1% to 167 while volumes declined 2% to 604 trillion British thermal units (TBtu).

CEO Jack Fusco highlighted that the company exported a record 646 cargoes of LNG in 2024. “We expect 2025 to be another record year for LNG production as Stage 3 trains are completed, and we look forward to delivering financial results within these ranges and further enhancing the long-term value proposition of Cheniere,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped further into the ‘bearish’ territory (31/100).

LNG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Stocktwits users expressed skepticism over the absence of positive stock price movement after the earnings beat.

Cheniere Energy shares have fallen nearly 1% in 2025 but are up almost 36% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos