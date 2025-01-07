Cheesecake Factory Stock Rises On Analyst Upgrade: Retail’s Waiting-And-Watching

According to consensus estimates of 16 analysts tracked by Finchat, the mean price target On Cheesecake Factory is about $48.94.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory were up 1.58% on Monday as the restaurant chain received an upgrade from Oppenheimer, but retail sentiment lagged behind the uptick in stock price.

Oppenheimer analyst, Brian Bittner, upgraded Cheesecake Factory to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Perform’ with a $65 price target, The Fly.com reported.

According to the report, Oppenheimer is now bullish on the stock for the first time since launching its restaurant franchise in 2011. The analyst expects a “breakout performance in 2025” as it believes the model finally has same-store sales and margin upside, said the report. He reportedly added the firm’s remaining portfolio has hit an underappreciated unit growth inflection with coveted brands, at a valuation discount to peers that supported optionality.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter results in March, with analysts expecting $0.91 in earnings per share on estimated revenue of $912.11 million, according to Stocktwits data.

For its most recent quarter, the company posted $0.58 in EPS, beating Wall Street estimates of $0.48, by 19.72%. Its revenue came in at about $865.47, missing estimates of $866.13 million.

Cheesecake Factory owns and operates 347 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada; its brands include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child and a collection of other FRC brands.

Internationally, about 34 of its restaurants operate under licensing agreements, according to the company.

Cheesecake stock is up 4.8% year-to-date.

