Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Micro-cap Chinese stock Kuke Music Holdings Ltd. ($KUKE) and small-cap artificial intelligence (AI)--powered virtual assistants provider Cerence, Inc. ($CRNC) have significantly increased their follower counts on Stocktwits this year.

Kuke Music

Kuke Music’s seven-day change in follower count is a positive 208%. Penny stock Kuke Music has gained 6.32% this year, following a nearly 62% slide in 2024.

The Beijing-based company is a provider of classical music licensing, subscription and eduction services in China. It has two business segments – Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business and Music Events and Performances Business.

Retail watchers of Kuke Music stock are largely bullish on it. Their optimism is primarily due to expectations that Tencent Music Entertainment Group ($TME) could potentially buy out the company and the likelihood of a short squeeze.

Cerence

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Cerence’s AI-powered virtual assistants are used by the mobility/transportation market in the U.S. and overseas. Over the past seven days, the watcher count for the stock on Stocktwits swelled by nearly 114%.

Cerence stock, which slumped 60% in 2024, rebounded nicely this year, thanks to a partnership with Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA). On Jan. 3, Cerence stock soared 144% on above-average volume after the company announced an expanded collaboration with Nvidia to develop AI vehicle products. After rising to $27.50, the highest since Aug. 2023, on Monday, the stock has pulled back.

CRNC sentiment and message volume January 10, 2025, as of 3:37 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘neutral’ (46/100), with message volume remaining ‘normal.’

A retail stock watcher said a $20 stock price could be loading in.

Another remained skeptical about whether the stock has run out of juice or the rally has more legs.

The closed Wednesday’s session down 17.50% at $15.65 and lost an incremental 0.96% in the after-hours session.

