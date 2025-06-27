The panel also voted to recommend Merck’s RSV antibody drug Enflonsia for newborns whose mothers didn’t receive prenatal protection.

A revamped U.S. vaccine advisory panel, appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted 5-1 on Thursday to recommend seasonal flu shots free of the mercury-based preservative thimerosal.

The move comes despite decades of studies and FDA findings showing no safety concerns, according to a Reuters report.

Thimerosal is only used in multi-dose flu vials, which accounted for less than 5% of 2024–25 U.S. vaccinations.

Anti-vaccine groups, including Kennedy, have long claimed links to autism, though the CDC and FDA maintain there’s no credible evidence of harm.

The new 7-member panel replaced all 17 previous members earlier this month. Dr. Cody Meissner, the lone dissenting vote, warned that avoiding flu vaccines over thimerosal concerns could pose a greater health risk.

Controversy erupted after former Children’s Health Defense official Lyn Redwood presented to the committee.

Her slides included a reference to a non-existent study and omitted standard disclosures.

Former CDC adviser Dr. Fiona Havers called the process a “farce,” criticizing the lack of expert review and CDC rebuttal.

The panel also voted 5-2 to recommend Merck’s RSV antibody drug Enflonsia for newborns whose mothers didn’t receive prenatal protection.

One dissenting member cited unresolved safety concerns.

The recommendations await approval from the CDC director or the HHS Secretary.

The CDC director role remains vacant pending Senate confirmation of nominee Susan Monarez.

The thimerosal vote came during the panel’s first meeting since its overhaul by RFK Jr., and as retail investors closely tracked potential shifts in vaccine policy.

COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax were also part of the discussion.

Moderna’s updated shot, mNEXSPIKE, gained FDA approval in May for adults over 65, while its predecessor Spikevax generated $1.8 billion last year.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty brought in $5.35 billion in 2024, and Novavax’s newly approved Nuvaxovid earned $682 million, including licensing income.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<