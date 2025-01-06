CBAK Energy Stock Rises On Major EV Battery Order From India's Ather Energy: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

The firm said that Ather Energy will begin integrating its Model 32140 battery cells into its electric two-wheeler, with expectations for a long-term partnership and consistent order flow.

CBAK Energy Stock Rises On Major EV Battery Order From India's Ather Energy: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 9:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) rose over 3% on Monday after the company announced that its subsidiary Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co. has secured purchase orders for its Model 32140 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells from India-based Ather Energy.

CBAK Energy Technology is a China-based firm that develops, manufactures, and sells new energy high-power lithium batteries and related raw materials.

The firm said that Ather Energy will begin integrating its Model 32140 battery cells into its electric two-wheeler, with expectations for a long-term partnership and consistent order flow.

Ather Energy is an electric two-wheeler manufacturer and an operator of a fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers.

CBAK Energy CEO Zhiguang Hu expressed optimism about the firm’s strategic partnership with Ather Energy.

“We are confident that our Model 32140 battery cells, perfectly suited for India's electric two-wheeler market, will help drive future growth. As India's LEV sector continues to expand, we expect to secure increasing orders and market share, positioning CBAK Energy as a key player in the region's EV revolution,” Hu said.

Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology recently signed procurement agreements with suppliers and completed prepayment for production equipment and utilities for the first two production lines at its Phase II project in Nanjing.

While the company’s Phase I project is currently operating at full capacity, it has decided to fast-track the progress of Phase II in response to urgent client requirements.

The firm had stated that the first two production lines at Phase II are scheduled to enter trial production by May, and full-scale mass production is expected to begin by late 2025.

Following the disclosure, retail chatter on Stocktwits reflected a positive bias on the stock.

After witnessing a rally in mid-December, the stock has pared some of the gains, losing nearly 10% in the last five days. Over the last year, the stock has lost over 15%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs

Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

American Airlines Stock Surges On TD Cowen Raising Price Target To $25: Retail Sentiment Flies High

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Surges Ahead Of Earnings, ASML Executives' Reported Visit: Retail Extremely Bullish

Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs

Revance Therapeutics Stock’s Retail Sentiment Muted Even As Teoxane Makes Better Offer Than Crown Labs

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Sagimet Stock Soars To 10-Month High, Retail’s Fired Up Over Presentation On Lead MASH Drug Candidate

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Retail Believes Plug Power Has Most Upside Among Hydrogen Stocks In 2025 After New Tax Credit Rules

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon