CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance

While the company’s Phase I project is currently operating at full capacity, it has decided to fast-track the progress of Phase II In response to urgent client requirements.

CBAK Energy Stock Maintains Momentum On Nanjing Expansion Plans: Retail Chatter Reflects Exuberance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 12:51 AM IST

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) continued their uptrend on Monday after the company’s subsidiary, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology Co., signed procurement agreements with suppliers and completed prepayment for production equipment and utilities for the first two production lines at its Phase II project in Nanjing.

While the company’s Phase I project is currently operating at full capacity, it has decided to fast-track the progress of Phase II In response to urgent client requirements. Following the disclosure, shares of CBAK Energy rallied by nearly 6% on Monday afternoon.

CBAK Energy is a China-based firm that develops, manufactures, and sells new energy high-power lithium batteries and raw materials for them.

CBAK said the first two production lines at Phase II are scheduled to enter trial production by May 2025, and full-scale mass production is expected to begin by late 2025.

CEO Zhiguang Hu said the addition of the two production lines will significantly enhance the firm’s capacity to meet clients' surging demand.

"The flexibility of one of the lines to produce the Model 40135 battery cells opens up exciting new opportunities in the energy storage sector. We will continue to keep our investors informed as we reach key milestones in this transformative project,” Hu said.

Meanwhile, retail chatter on Stocktwits reflected a positive take on the stock.  

Last week, Nanjing CBAK New Energy Technology won significant orders from Chinese intelligent hardware brand firm Anker Innovations Technology Co. The company said the total value of the orders stood at approximately between RMB 200 million and RMB 250 million, or around $30 million to $35 million.

Despite the recent rally, shares of CBAK Energy have gained just over 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

MicroStrategy Stock Dips As Weekly Haul Gets Smaller, Bitcoin Price Dips: Retail Prepared To HODL

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Natural Gas Futures Surge After January Weather Outlook Predicts Colder-Than-Average Temperatures: Retail’s Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Tumbles As Alzheimer's Studies Reveal Mixed Results: Retail Sentiment Remains Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Airline Stocks Draw Attention After Raymond James Announces Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Turns Bullish

Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Hesai Group Stock Hits 18-Month High On Record Lidar Deliveries In A Month: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon