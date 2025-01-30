Caterpillar Surpasses Q4 Earnings Expectations, But Revenue Misses The Mark: Retail’s Disappointed

Total sales and revenues declined 5% year-over-year (YoY) to $16.215 billion, primarily driven by a lower sales volume of $859 million.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) fell over 4% on Thursday after the firm’s fourth-quarter revenue failed to meet Wall Street expectations.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $5.14 compared to an analyst estimate of $5.03.

Construction Industries’ total sales fell 8% to $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter, led by unfavorable price realization of $300 million and lower sales volume of $227 million. Resource Industries’ total sales fell 9% to $2.962 billion, led by lower sales volume hurt by the impact of changes in dealer inventories.

Energy & Transportation’s total sales fell marginally to $7.649 billion, led by lower sales volume of $301 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $221 million and higher inter-segment sales of $52 million.

Financial Products’ segment revenues grew 4% to $1.024 billion.

In 2024, Caterpillar deployed $7.7 billion of cash for repurchases of its common stock and $2.6 billion of cash for dividends.

Despite the earnings beat, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched lower into the ‘extremely bearish’ territory (16/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, hitting a year-low level. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

User comments on Stocktwits indicated a mixed take on the stock.

Caterpillar shares have gained over 4% year-to-date and have risen over 23% over the past year.

