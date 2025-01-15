Castellum Rises Pre-Market After Subsidiary Bags Navy Contract For AI-Powered Cybersecurity System: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Castellum’s subsidiary will support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Lakehurst in developing an automated enterprise cybersecurity framework.

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Castellum Inc. (CTM) rose in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the company’s subsidiary, Specialty Systems Inc., bagged a contract from the U.S. Navy to develop an artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity system.

Castellum’s subsidiary will support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Lakehurst in developing an automated enterprise cybersecurity framework.

The contract is valued at $3.2 million and is valid for 18 months.

At the time of writing, Castellum share price was up by more than 10% during pre-market hours.

“The ACSA framework will provide vital mission benefits, ensuring the integrity of ALRE systems and components throughout the entire supply chain lifecycle,” said Glen Ives, president and CEO of Castellum.

Castellum noted that its framework will leverage AI and machine learning (ML) and integrate it with sophisticated component inspection technology to detect tampering at all levels, from hardware to firmware to software.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved over a day ago but remained in the ‘neutral’ (51/100) zone.

Meanwhile, one user underscored their bullish outlook on the Castellum stock, saying the company’s earnings in March “should be looking good.”

Another user thinks improving metrics and the incoming Trump administration could be a good combination for the Castellum stock.

But not everyone shared the excitement.

Castellum’s share price has skyrocketed by nearly 282% in the past six months, but its one-year performance is relatively less impressive, with gains of 190%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

