Americorp and Casper collaborate to digitize the $144B US parking industry, improving trust, payments, and future tokenization.

Americorp Investments has set for itself an unusual task: To take the $144 billion U.S. parking industry kicking and screaming into the digital age through a partnership with the Casper (CSPR) Association.

While it may sound boring on the surface, parking is actually a tangle of competing interests, paperwork, trust issues between owners of lots, the booking platforms, and city governments that are trying to find their piece of the pie in terms of tax revenues.

The solution?

Casper’s new blockchain technology could ostensibly make administrative tasks like collecting payments or disbursing fees much simpler, for fractions of the cost, Americorp believes.

With the Casper Network , all parking activity conducted would be automatically recorded and distributed amongst various stakeholders that could be the lot owner, the booking platform, or even the local government. Cities could avoid spending fortunes on audits by just looking at the blockchain to see real-time revenue.

This could be a particularly major development for independent parking lots, which make up about $11 billion of the market and often have systems that are outdated. With an extensive portfolio of parking tech patents, Americorp surely knows the industry’s headaches.

The vision is broader than simply making payments more efficient. Picture the ability to purchase shares in a parking garage that sends you automatic dividends garnered from its blockchain-verified revenue - like a REIT, only on Casper’s platform. Yay passive income!

Casper’s team views this as an inflection point for blockchain adoption in legacy industries. If successful, the parking venture could pave the way for other old-school industries to adopt blockchain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<