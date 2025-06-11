The company introduced a suite of AI-enhanced tools designed to run on NVIDIA’s advanced Grace Blackwell computing architecture.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) said on Wednesday it is strengthening its partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) through a major collaboration that aims to speed up innovation in Europe’s industrial artificial intelligence sector.

Cadence introduced a suite of AI-enhanced tools designed to run on NVIDIA’s advanced Grace Blackwell computing architecture.

The announcement was made during the NVIDIA GTC event in Paris.

By integrating Cadence’s simulation and design platforms with NVIDIA’s GPU infrastructure, companies can gain access to a purpose-built industrial AI cloud optimized for performance and efficiency.

Nvidia will build the first industrial AI cloud tailored for manufacturers in Europe. Located in Germany, the facility will house 10,000 GPUs powered by NVIDIA DGX B200 systems and NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers.

The infrastructure integrates Cadence’s Reality Digital Twin Platform and NVIDIA’s Omniverse Blueprint to simulate entire data center operations within a physically accurate virtual environment, aiming to optimize both design and performance.

The partnership includes Cadence’s tools, Fidelity CFD, Spectre X Simulator, Voltus IC Power Integrity, and Innovus Implementation System, all fine-tuned for NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell-based computing systems.

These platforms aim to significantly shorten development cycles for companies in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.

Cadence recently introduced its new Millennium M2000 Supercomputer, designed to improve AI-driven simulations across semiconductor, energy, and pharmaceutical applications.

It combines Cadence software, CUDA-X libraries, and NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform, including the GB200 NVL72 system, to deliver high-throughput computing.

In the first quarter, Cadence’s revenue jumped 23% year-on-year to $1.242 billion, slightly above the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.24 billion, as per Finchat data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cadence remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

CDNS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Jun.11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Cadence stock has gained over 2% in 2025 and in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<