C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

c3.ai CEO Thomas Siebel said organizations that choose to partner with the company can have confidence in ROI with a focus on managing risk

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock rose on Wednesday as traders reacted positively to the company’s new partnership and the Trump administration’s AI-focused announcements.

The Redwood City, California-based enterprise AI software applications company has forged a strategic alliance with management consultancy firm McKinsey & Co. to help clients and prospects accelerate AI transformation at scale.

The companies said the alliance looks to leverage McKinsey’s AI practice, QuantumBlack, and its track record of deploying and scaling AI solutions across industries with c3.ai’s enterprise AI software application.

Thomas Siebel, Chairman and CEO of c3.ai, said, "Organizations that choose to partner with us can have confidence in ROI with a focus on managing risk. This is how you win with AI."

According to the companies, the alliance will be global in scale, serving clients worldwide.

The c3.ai stock rally could also be traced back to abounding broader optimism toward AI stocks amid a series of initiatives from Donald Trump.

Shortly after rescinding AI regulations put in place by his predecessor Joe Biden, the president announced a private industry collaboration, spearheaded by OpenAI, that envisages a $500 billion investment to build AI infrastructure across the country.

The latest announcement set in motion substantial gains in stocks of companies involved in the collaboration, such as Arm Holdings plc. (ARM), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), as well as other stocks with exposure to the technology.

AI sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 1:22 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward c3.ai improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (89/100), flipping from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume has spurted to ‘extremely high' levels.

A watcher of the stock on the platform said c3.ai will potentially receive fresh investment under the new Stargate joint venture announced by Trump.

Another said $50 stock price could be in play amid the developments.

c3.ai stock was up nearly 5% to $34.41 at last check.

