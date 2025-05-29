The quarterly results exceeded the Finchat-compiled consensus estimates of $0.20 and $107.70 million, respectively.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) stock jumped nearly 18% in Thursday’s premarket trading, as it reacted to the enterprise artificial intelligence company’s quarterly results and a positive development on the tariff front.

The stock was among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits early Thursday.

The Redwood City, California-based company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.16 and revenue of $108.7 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

This compares to the year-ago loss of $0.11 per share and revenue of $86.59 million.

The results exceeded the Finchat-compiled consensus loss per share and revenue estimates of $0.20 and $107.70 million, respectively.

C3.ai reported a fourth-quarter adjusted gross margin of 69% and ended the quarter with a cash position of $742.7 million.

CEO Thomas Siebel said, “This was a momentum-building year for C3 AI, achieving 25% revenue growth year-over-year.”

“We delivered breakthrough innovations in agentic AI [artificial intelligence] and dramatically expanded our strategic alliances, including with Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, McKinsey QuantumBlack, and renewed and expanded our agreement with one of our most trusted, long-standing partners, Baker Hughes.”

C3.ai guided to first-quarter revenue of $100 million to $109 million and full-year revenue of $447.5 million to $484.5 million. This compares to the consensus estimates of $105.88 million and $466.13 million, respectively.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward C3.ai stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100) by early Thursday, and the message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

AI sentiment and message volume as of 6:04 a.m. ET, May 29 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said the stock can easily go to $34 in the short term.

Another user said that, along with Palantir, C3.ai is “another gem” and a long-term hold.

C3.ai stock is down over 33% for the year. If the premarket gains are sustained in Thursday’s regular session, the stock is on track to record its best day in six months, according to Koyfin.

