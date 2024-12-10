c3.ai Stock Jumps Following Beat-And-Raise Q2: Sell-Side, Retail Cheer Results

c3.ai reported its seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth and touted the potential of its strategic alliance with Microsoft.

c3.ai Stock Jumps Following Beat-And-Raise Q2: Sell-Side, Retail Cheer Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Enterprise artificial intelligence software applications company c3.ai, Inc. ($AI) announced fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, sending its shares higher in Tuesday’s premarket session.

c3.ai is currently the top-trending stock on Stocktwits.

The Redwood City, California-based company reported a third-quarter non-GAAP loss per share of $0.06, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.13. Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter. 

Revenue climbed 29% year-over-year (YoY) to $94.3 million, exceeding the consensus of $91.02 million. Subscription revenue, accounting for 86% of the total revenue, climbed 22% to $81.2 million. 

The company closed 58 agreements during the quarter, including 36 pilots. 

c3.ai ended the quarter with a cash position of $730.4 million.

Thomas Siebel, c3.ai’s CEO, said, “We had an outstanding quarter with strong top- and bottom-line performance to mark our seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth.”

During the quarter, c3.ai signed a new global alliance agreement with Microsoft that will run through an initial five-and-a-half-year term, ending in March 2030.

Siebel said, “By establishing C3 AI as a preferred AI application provider on Azure and creating a Microsoft-scale go-to-market engine, we’re making it easy for businesses to adopt and deploy C3 AI applications. This is an inflection point for Enterprise AI, driving growth.”

c3.ai guided third-quarter non-GAAP loss from operations to $38.6 million to $46.6 million and revenue to $95.5 million—$100.5 million, surrounding the consensus estimate of $97.91 million.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $370 million to $395 million to a range of $378 million to $398 million. It, however, widened its non-GAAP loss estimate from $95 million-$125 million to $105 million-$135 million.

c3-sentiment.png c3.ai sentiment and message volume December 10, 2024, premarket as of 7:16 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward c3.ai stock improved from ‘neutral’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100), marking the highest this year. The improved sentiment was accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Following the quarterly results, the stock received price target boosts from a host of sell-side firms, Fly reported. Morgan Stanley analysts, while maintaining an ‘Underperform’ rating, upped the price target for the stock from $21 to $32. JMP Securities and Piper Sandler lifted their price targets from $40 and $24, respectively, to $55 and $42.

In premarket trading, as of 7:16 a.m. ET, c3.ai shares climbed 1.97% to $42.50. The stock has gained over 45% for the year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

MongoDB Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Q3 Earnings Beat On CFO’s Exit: Retail Holds On

MongoDB Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Q3 Earnings Beat On CFO’s Exit: Retail Holds On

Alaska Air Stock Rallies After Airline Unveils 3-Year Strategic Plan For Incremental $1B Profits: Retail Sentiment Soars

Alaska Air Stock Rallies After Airline Unveils 3-Year Strategic Plan For Incremental $1B Profits: Retail Sentiment Soars

Oracle Stock On Track To Pull Back To 1-Month Low Following Q2 Miss, Lackluster Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Oracle Stock On Track To Pull Back To 1-Month Low Following Q2 Miss, Lackluster Guidance: Retail Sentiment Plummets

Recent Stories

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Space Infra Player Redwire Stock In Focus After $45M Contract Win From Air Force Research Lab: Retail Turns Bullish

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

Aurinia Pharma Surges Pre-Market After Director Kevin Tang Discloses $10M Stock Buy: Retail Confidence Spikes

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch shk

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar gcw

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week report gcw

Bengaluru weather update: Unusual warm December, rainfall predicted later this week

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon