c3.ai Stock Jumps Following Beat-And-Raise Q2: Sell-Side, Retail Cheer Results
c3.ai reported its seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth and touted the potential of its strategic alliance with Microsoft.
Enterprise artificial intelligence software applications company c3.ai, Inc. ($AI) announced fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results that exceeded expectations, sending its shares higher in Tuesday’s premarket session.
c3.ai is currently the top-trending stock on Stocktwits.
The Redwood City, California-based company reported a third-quarter non-GAAP loss per share of $0.06, narrower than the year-ago loss of $0.13. Analysts, on average, estimated a loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Revenue climbed 29% year-over-year (YoY) to $94.3 million, exceeding the consensus of $91.02 million. Subscription revenue, accounting for 86% of the total revenue, climbed 22% to $81.2 million.
The company closed 58 agreements during the quarter, including 36 pilots.
c3.ai ended the quarter with a cash position of $730.4 million.
Thomas Siebel, c3.ai’s CEO, said, “We had an outstanding quarter with strong top- and bottom-line performance to mark our seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth.”
During the quarter, c3.ai signed a new global alliance agreement with Microsoft that will run through an initial five-and-a-half-year term, ending in March 2030.
Siebel said, “By establishing C3 AI as a preferred AI application provider on Azure and creating a Microsoft-scale go-to-market engine, we’re making it easy for businesses to adopt and deploy C3 AI applications. This is an inflection point for Enterprise AI, driving growth.”
c3.ai guided third-quarter non-GAAP loss from operations to $38.6 million to $46.6 million and revenue to $95.5 million—$100.5 million, surrounding the consensus estimate of $97.91 million.
The company raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $370 million to $395 million to a range of $378 million to $398 million. It, however, widened its non-GAAP loss estimate from $95 million-$125 million to $105 million-$135 million.c3.ai sentiment and message volume December 10, 2024, premarket as of 7:16 am ET | Source: Stocktwits
On Stocktwits, sentiment toward c3.ai stock improved from ‘neutral’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100), marking the highest this year. The improved sentiment was accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.
Following the quarterly results, the stock received price target boosts from a host of sell-side firms, Fly reported. Morgan Stanley analysts, while maintaining an ‘Underperform’ rating, upped the price target for the stock from $21 to $32. JMP Securities and Piper Sandler lifted their price targets from $40 and $24, respectively, to $55 and $42.
In premarket trading, as of 7:16 a.m. ET, c3.ai shares climbed 1.97% to $42.50. The stock has gained over 45% for the year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.