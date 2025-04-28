The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 9.15 billion ($1.26 billion) on Friday, up from RMB 4.57 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and aligning with its estimates provided earlier this month.

Chinese EV maker BYD Co. (BYDDF) nearly doubled its earnings in the first quarter of 2025 on the back of a strong growth in vehicle sales.

The company reported net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 9.15 billion ($1.26 billion) on Friday, up from RMB 4.57 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and aligning with its estimates provided earlier this month.

Earlier this month, BYD announced that it expects its first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders to be between RMB8.5 billion and RMB10 billion, driven by growth in vehicle sales, including in international markets.

Operating revenue for the quarter totaled $170.36 billion, representing a 36% increase from $124.94 billion in Q1 2024 and exceeding an analyst estimate of RMB169.69 billion, according to FinChat data.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were RMB3.12, up from RMB1.57 in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The EV maker manufactures battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, collectively referred to as new energy vehicles.

BYD delivered over a million new energy vehicles in the three months through the end of March, including 986,098 passenger vehicles and 14,706 commercial vehicles. This marked a growth of about 60% from the 626,263 vehicles delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

The company’s biggest rival and American EV giant Tesla, however, reported a nearly 13% dip in global deliveries to 336,681 units in the same period.

Tesla reported a 71% plunge in its first-quarter (Q1) profit to $0.27 per share and a 9% drop in total revenue to $19.34 billion on Tuesday, missing Wall Street estimates by a wide margin.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BYDDF rose marginally within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

BYDDF's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:15 a.m. ET on April 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BYDDF stock is up by over 54% so far this year and by over 98% over the past 12 months.

(Exchange Rate: 1 RMB = 0.14 USD)<