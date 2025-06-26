Sei’s ai / accelathon offers big bounties for autonomous agent projects that leverage its lightning EVM chain.

The Sei Network (SEI) is dangling up to one million dollars in prizes and seed money to coax builders into its new ai / accelathon, a hybrid hackathon that runs now through August fifth. The goal is simple: stuff the chain with agents that think, trade, and pay faster than humans ever could.

Participants must ship Sei-native code across six tracks ranging from DeFi robots to off-the-wall frontier tech, with a seventy-five-thousand-dollar grand prize decided by live VC pitch.

The timing lines up with Sei’s push to market itself as the high-throughput backbone for the coming AI agent economy. Twin Turbo consensus and sub-half-second finality promise rails that match machine reflexes.

Contestants can tap a growing toolbox (Cambrian deployment kits, AIDN no-code launchpads, Manifold infra, Crossmint finance SDKs) to skip boilerplate and start wiring bots to on-chain wallets in an afternoon.

Key dates include a July New York sprint at Sei Development Foundation headquarters and an August twentieth virtual investor showdown. Submissions require a public GitHub repo, a working integration on the network, a demo video, and active social accounts.

Extra clout goes to projects that open source early and build public hype.

Prize pools break down to sixty thousand for DeFi and payments, sixty thousand for consumer agents, seventy-five thousand for tooling and infra, fifty thousand for frontier tech like robotics and DePin, thirty thousand for unexpected wildcards, plus fifteen thousand in university bounties tied to the Sei MCP kit.

Sponsors read like a who’s who of cloud and crypto - AWS, Alchemy, Faction VC, Hello Moon - all looking for the next killer agent that will shove Web3 into full automation. Judging criteria focus on real usefulness, ecosystem growth, and user adoption, not just flashy demos.

In short, Sei wants builders to prove that autonomous on-chain intelligence is more than hype. Ship something people actually use, and the chain will cut you a check.

