The revamped VMware Tanzu CloudHealth platform has AI-powered tools that help in simplifying cloud cost analysis and driving smarter financial decision-making.

Broadcom Inc.(AVGO) shares rose 2.5% on Monday after the company rolled out a significant upgrade to its VMware Tanzu CloudHealth platform, launching a new AI-powered user experience designed to enhance cloud financial operations (FinOps).

The revamped interface introduces tools to simplify complex financial data and make insights more accessible across various organizational roles.

CloudHealth introduces Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary, a pair of AI-driven features designed to simplify how organizations analyze and control cloud-related expenses.

These additions come as financial operations teams face growing responsibilities in overseeing increasingly intricate and expansive cloud budgets.

The Intelligent Assist tool functions as a generative AI assistant embedded in the CloudHealth platform, allowing users to query and explore cloud data using everyday language.

From building specific reports to receiving usage-based suggestions, individuals, regardless of their technical background, can uncover meaningful insights.

Working alongside other new tools, Smart Summary provides users with an easy-to-understand overview of shifts in cloud spending. It helps pinpoint where costs have changed, uncovers the reasons behind those changes, and guides users toward actions that can prevent unnecessary budget spikes.

Last year, Broadcom appointed Arrow Electronics as the sole worldwide distributor for CloudHealth in a strategic partnership.

“The new AI-infused user experience demonstrates an evolutionary advancement in cloud financial management and will allow CloudHealth users to proactively manage their cloud spending more efficiently with the continuous cost optimization features,” said the vice president of new models sales at Arrow Electronics, Cedric Doignie.

Arrow now delivers support, from technical assistance to marketing and sales, to help make CloudHealth more accessible for businesses looking for flexible and budget-friendly cloud management tools.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Broadcom remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

AVGO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on June 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Broadcom stock has gained over 9% year-to-date and has almost doubled in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<