Broadcom (AVGO) shares hit an all-time high of $257.88 on Tuesday after the company announced it has begun shipping the Tomahawk 6 switch series, which delivers 102.4 terabits per second of switching capacity–double the bandwidth of any existing Ethernet switch and the highest ever achieved in a single chip.

The stock trimmed earlier gains but remained up by 2% in afternoon trading.

“Tomahawk 6 is not just an upgrade–it’s a breakthrough,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group.

He said the product delivers high bandwidth, energy efficiency, and adaptive routing to handle growing demand from AI operators.

The chip includes features such as real-time congestion control, telemetry, and rapid failover under a system Broadcom calls “Cognitive Routing 2.0.” These tools are optimized for large AI workloads, including reinforcement learning and model tuning.

Broadcom’s networking chips are becoming increasingly central to the buildout of AI data centers.

The scale of modern AI applications requires infrastructure that can support networks of tens or even hundreds of thousands of graphics processors. This level of connectivity demands advanced switching hardware capable of handling massive data flows without latency or power inefficiencies.

Tomahawk 6 is the first in the series to use a chiplet-based architecture, combining multiple smaller chips into a single package. That design approach, also used by companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), enables better scalability and efficiency.

The chip is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 3-nanometer process, one of the most advanced available.

Tomahawk 6 is part of a broader portfolio of AI networking products from Broadcom, including Jericho switches, Thor network interface cards, and custom optical components.

The company stated that it anticipates multiple large-scale deployments of the new chip, including systems that connect over 100,000 AI accelerators (XPUs).

Broadcom’s stock has gained nearly 8% this year and 88% over the past 12 months.

