Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Retail chatter has spiked to a year-high on Stocktwits as retail investors debate Apple’s relationship with Broadcom amid different reports ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings.

Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 1:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 1:32 AM IST

Broadcom shares fell nearly 3% on Wednesday following reports that Apple plans to replace some Broadcom components with its in-house chips, just hours before Broadcom’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Apple plans to create in-house components for its devices, which includes switching to a homegrown chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections starting next year – a move that will replace some parts currently provided by Broadcom, Bloomberg reported citing sources. 

The chip, code-named Proxima, has been in development for several years and will reportedly go into the company’s first products in 2025. 

Like Apple's other in-house chips, Proxima will be produced by partner TSMC (TSM), according to Bloomberg. 

The report adds that the transition is separate from Apple's shift from Qualcomm (QCOM) cellular modems, but the two parts will eventually work together.

However, this development comes a day after The Information reported that Apple is collaborating with the chipmaker to design its first artificial intelligence (AI) chip, codenamed Baltra, leading the stock to close with 6% gains on Wednesday.

 

Screenshot 2024-12-12 132720.png Broadcom Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 12 as of 1:15 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The news of Apple shifting away from Broadcom for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity has failed to dampen retail sentiment, which remains in the ‘bullish’ zone, albeit a little lower. 

However, retail chatter has spiked to a year-high of 90 at ‘extremely high’ levels as retail investors on Stocktwits debate Apple’s relationship with Broadcom. 

The earnings call after the bell will be key to putting some of these rumors to rest. Wall Street is expecting earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion. 

Meanwhile, the majority of the retail investors are expecting Broadcom to beat expectations and issue a bullish guidance, according to a ongoing poll on Stocktwits. 

broadcom doll dec 12.jpg

Broadcom’s shares have gained 65% so far this year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Recent Stories

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

T-Mobile Gets Downgrade By KeyBanc: Retail’s Neutral

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Warner Bros. Discovery Hits 1-Year High On New Corporate Structure: Retail Applauds Strategic Shift

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Bowlero Becomes Lucky Strike Entertainment: A Bold Rebrand for the Future

Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon