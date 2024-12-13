Broadcom Stock Dips as Apple Moves Toward In-House Chips Ahead of Earnings: Debate Drives Retail Chatter To Year-High

Retail chatter has spiked to a year-high on Stocktwits as retail investors debate Apple’s relationship with Broadcom amid different reports ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings.

Broadcom shares fell nearly 3% on Wednesday following reports that Apple plans to replace some Broadcom components with its in-house chips, just hours before Broadcom’s fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Apple plans to create in-house components for its devices, which includes switching to a homegrown chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections starting next year – a move that will replace some parts currently provided by Broadcom, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The chip, code-named Proxima, has been in development for several years and will reportedly go into the company’s first products in 2025.

Like Apple's other in-house chips, Proxima will be produced by partner TSMC (TSM), according to Bloomberg.

The report adds that the transition is separate from Apple's shift from Qualcomm (QCOM) cellular modems, but the two parts will eventually work together.

However, this development comes a day after The Information reported that Apple is collaborating with the chipmaker to design its first artificial intelligence (AI) chip, codenamed Baltra, leading the stock to close with 6% gains on Wednesday.

Broadcom Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 12 as of 1:15 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The news of Apple shifting away from Broadcom for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity has failed to dampen retail sentiment, which remains in the ‘bullish’ zone, albeit a little lower.

However, retail chatter has spiked to a year-high of 90 at ‘extremely high’ levels as retail investors on Stocktwits debate Apple’s relationship with Broadcom.

The earnings call after the bell will be key to putting some of these rumors to rest. Wall Street is expecting earnings of $1.39 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.

Meanwhile, the majority of the retail investors are expecting Broadcom to beat expectations and issue a bullish guidance, according to a ongoing poll on Stocktwits.

Broadcom’s shares have gained 65% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos