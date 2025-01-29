Broadcom Launches Quantum-Resistant Network Encryption, Enables Real-Time Ransomware Detection: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

According to the company, Broadcom’s solution encrypts data in transit and at rest. Network encryption enables real-time ransomware detection, and Broadcom says it doesn’t come with any performance degradation.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) edged 0.4% up in morning trade on Wednesday after the semiconductor manufacturing company launched an industry-first quantum-resistant network encryption solution.

Broadcom detailed the solution, saying it supports the U.S. Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) 2.0 and the European Union’s Network and Information Security (NIS) 2 mandates. It secures data by applying encryption while it is transmitted between servers and storage arrays.

This comes at a time when quantum computers, coupled with generative AI, have questioned the security of existing cryptographic measures such as SHA-256 and RSA.

“Customers are seeking ways to protect themselves against crippling and expensive ransomware attacks as well as complying with new government regulations mandating all data be encrypted,” said Jeff Hoogenboom, vice president and general manager, Emulex Connectivity Division, Broadcom.

Retail sentiment around the Broadcom stock on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely high’ (83/100) territory, while message volume was also in the ‘high’ zone.

AVGO sentiment and message volume January 29, 2025, as of 9:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted a technical analysis of the Broadcom stock, pointing its upward trajectory.

Broadcom’s share price has gained over 38% over the past six months, while its one-year returns stand at a little over 70%.

