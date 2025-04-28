The company now expects full-year diluted EPS in the range of $6.70 to $7.00, up from its previous guidance of $6.55 to $6.85.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported its first-quarter (Q1) earnings on Thursday that surpassed Wall Street estimates and also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

The company reported Q1 revenue of $11.2 billion, down 6% from the corresponding period of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $10.71 billion, according to FinChat data.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the three months through the end of March came in at $1.80 compared to a loss per share of $4.40 in the corresponding period of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $1.5.

The pharmaceutical company has two product portfolios, namely the growth portfolio and the legacy portfolio.

The Growth portfolio recorded a 16% increase in revenue to $5.56 billion in the quarter, while the legacy portfolio revenue fell 20% to $5.64 billion.

Revenue from the company’s immunotherapy against cancer, called Opdivo, rose 9% to $2.27 billion, while revenue from its drug to prevent and treat blood clots, Eliquis, fell 4% to $3.57 billion. Opdivo and Eliquis together accounted for 52% of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Bristol Myers also raised its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $45.8 billion to $46.8 billion, from its prior guidance of $45.5 billion.

The company now expects diluted EPS in the range of $6.70 to $7.00, up from its previous guidance of $6.55 to $6.85.

The firm revised its guidance to reflect the strong performance of its growth portfolio and better-than-expected sales from its legacy portfolio in the first quarter.

The company also factored in the impact of current tariffs on U.S. products shipped to China, but did not account for potential tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bristol Myers rose marginally within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

BMY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:10 a.m. ET on April 24, 2025

BMY stock is down by about 15% so far this year and by about 1% over the past 12 months.

