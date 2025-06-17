The new data showed that its lymphoma therapy, Breyanzi, delivered a 95.5% response rate and strong 24-month survival outcomes in a Phase 2 trial.

Retail investor chatter around Bristol Myers Squibb intensified on Monday following the release of new clinical data, which revealed deep and durable results from Breyanzi in treating patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

Bristol Myers Squibb shares closed down 2.2% at $48.66 on Monday, with the stock edging slightly lower to $48.65 in after-hours trading.

The company said that 95.5% of patients in the MZL cohort of the Phase 2 Transcend FL study showed a response to Breyanzi treatment, and 62.1% reached a complete response.

At the 24-month mark, 88.6% of patients maintained their response, while progression-free survival and overall survival rates were 85.7% and 90.4%, respectively.

The data will be presented in an oral session at the 2025 International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) on June 19.

According to Bristol Myers, the treatment maintained a manageable safety profile, as severe cytokine release syndrome and neurologic events were reported in only 4% of patients with no Grade 4 or 5 events.

Breyanzi has approvals for multiple B-cell malignancies, including follicular lymphoma and large B-cell lymphoma, and its research now encompasses MZL and other areas as the company expands its cellular therapy program.

During ICML 2025, Bristol Myers will share new research results on Breyanzi for follicular lymphoma, including a comparative analysis involving epcoritamab and an evaluation of real-world safety data.

Researchers are evaluating the effectiveness of Breyanzi among patients with relapsed or refractory indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma through the Transcend FL trial.

As the third most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, MZL represents an unmet medical need because patients often relapse following initial treatment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid a 450% surge in 24-hour message volume.

The stock has declined 14.3% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<