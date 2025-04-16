HR+ metastatic breast cancer patients treated with Bria-IMT plus check point inhibitors had a median overall survival of 17.3 months, exceeding the 14.4 months with Trodelvy in similar heavily pre-treated patients, the company said.

Nasdaq-listed shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) traded nearly 12% higher on Wednesday after the company announced positive survival data in its Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT plus check point inhibitors (CPI).

The Phase 2 study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients.

The survival data of patients enrolled in the study with hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer exceeds those of patients treated with the prescription medicine Trodelvy, the company said.

HR+ metastatic breast cancer patients treated with Bria-IMT plus check point inhibitors had a median overall survival of 17.3 months, exceeding the 14.4 months with Trodelvy in similar heavily pre-treated patients.

In patients with triple negative breast cancer, the survival data was similar to patients on Trodelvy but still 70% higher than those of chemotherapy, the company said.

CEO William V Williams expressed optimism about the survival benefit data.

“Bria-IMT appears to be very well-tolerated,” he said, adding that the company looks forward to confirming the data in its Phase 3 study.

Patients with HR+ and TNBC metastatic breast cancer have an overall survival of only a few months and limited therapeutic options.

Earlier this month, BriaCell’s majority-owned subsidiary BriaPro Therapeutics Corp announced that it is developing antibodies to B7-H3, a key player in cancer progression, using molecular modeling techniques.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BriaCell Therapeutics rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’.

BCTX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:15 p.m. ET on April 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

BCTX stock is down by about 52% year-to-date and by about 88% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<