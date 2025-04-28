Earlier on Thursday, BriaCell said that a patient in its Phase 1/2a Bria-OTS trial continues to show a complete resolution of lung metastasis.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) fell over 8% in Thursday's after-hours trading as the Canadian biotech firm priced a public offering of about $13.8 million.

Retail investors, however, were focused on positive catalysts from earlier in the day.

The West Vancouver, Canada-based company said it is issuing over 3 million shares at $4.50 apiece, more than 25% lower from the last closing price.

The offer includes nearly 400,000 units sold through the full exercise of the underwriter's option.

Each unit has one common share (or a pre-funded warrant) and one tradeable warrant.

BriaCell expects to close the offering on April 28, pending customary closing conditions, and will use the proceeds for working capital, corporate purposes, and advancing its immunotherapy programs.

Earlier on Thursday, BriaCell said that a patient in its Phase 1/2a Bria-OTS trial continues to show a complete resolution of lung metastasis, first reported in February 2025, now confirmed at the four-month mark. The news sent the stock up more than 11% in the regular session.

The 78-year-old woman with metastatic breast cancer had previously failed several lines of therapy and received the lowest dose level in the study.

Upon enrollment in November 2024, the patient had widespread disease, including lung, lymph node, and bone metastases.

After receiving Bria-OTS injections every two weeks for six weeks, then every three weeks, her lung metastasis fully resolved, and stable disease has been maintained elsewhere in the body.

On Stocktwits, the clinical news took precedence as sentiment for BriaCell turned even more 'extremely bullish' late Thursday amid a 1,266% jump in 24-hour message volume.

BCTX sentiment and message volume as of April 24. | source: Stocktwits

"This is THE most undervalued biotech on NASDAQ, and that will be proven in coming months," posted one user.

"This company should be worth several billion dollars... WOW," wrote another.

BriaCell stock, however, has lost over 82% in the past 12 months.

