The analyst cited strong results, pattern breakouts like cup-and-handle or inverted head-and-shoulder, and increasing FII/DII stakes as key positives.

Shilpa Medicare, Ador Welding, Banco Products, Ecosmobility, and Universal Cables are showing strong breakout patterns supported by robust fundamentals and rising institutional interest, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.

Shilpa Medicare

Kumar highlighted over 75% ROI in the past year for Shilpa Medicare, supported by strategic partnerships and USFDA approvals.

He noted that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased their stake over the past five quarters.

From a technical perspective, the analyst mentioned a round bottom pattern breakout and advised watching the stock above ₹980, with support at ₹919.

Ador Welding

Ador Welding is undervalued, according to the analyst.

He pointed out that promoters and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased their stake in the last quarter.

The company reported its highest revenue in 13 quarters for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

He noted a cup and handle pattern breakout on the technical side, with a watch level above ₹1,060 and support at ₹999.

Banco Products

Kumar noted an ROI of over 100% in the past year for Banco Products.

He said the company is undervalued, having reported its highest revenue and improved margins in 13 quarters for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulting in the highest net profit.

FIIs have also been buying.

Technically, he flagged a cup and handle pattern breakout, with a watch level above ₹625 and support at ₹559.

Ecosmobility

Kumar pointed out that Ecosmobility is debt-free and has a return on capital employed (ROCE) above 35%.

The company has reported its highest revenue and profit in Q4 since listing.

On the technical front, he identified an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout, recommending a watch level above ₹330 with support at ₹299.

Universal Cables

Kumar said that Universal Cables is undervalued based on the P/E ratio.

It reported its highest revenue and profit in 13 quarters for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and DIIs increased their stake in the latest quarter.

He observed a cup and handle pattern breakout from a technical standpoint, with a watch level above ₹655 and support at ₹609.

