If HSCL manages to break out above ₹459, the analyst sees potential upside towards ₹580.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak, Himadri Speciality Chemical (HSCL) is showing early signs of a breakout. Recent price action indicates a technical rebound after holding firm at a key demand zone.

The stock will breakout if it breaches the short-term resistance band of ₹455 - ₹459, Pathak added.

The stock recently bounced off the ₹400–₹410 zone, which has historically acted as a strong demand area, the analyst said. The level has seen multiple reversal attempts in the past, reaffirming its significance as a technical base.

Increased volume at this support range also indicates possible institutional or long-term investor accumulation.

The Stochastic RSI, which measures momentum, is currently near the oversold region. If HSCL manages to sustain above the ₹455–₹459 resistance zone, it could trigger a breakout move, potentially driving the stock toward the ₹549–₹580 range.

However, on the downside, a breach below ₹350 would indicate structural weakness and lead to a deeper correction.

At the time of writing, HSCL stock was trading at ₹441.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’.

Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value.

