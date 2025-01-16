BranchOut Food Stock Surges On Sales Growth Projection: Retail's Bullish

Shares of BranchOut Food Inc. ($BOF) were up 7% on Wednesday after the company posted sales projections of $9 million for H1 2025, lifting retail mood.

The increase in revenue would be a 218% year-over-year increase, according to a company statement. BranchOut is on track to inflect to positive cash flow beginning in Q1 2025, driven by increased demand and cost efficiencies, it added.

The growth is fueled by $4 million it expects from one of the largest warehouse clubs, said the company, adding the club has committed to four of its products and is finalizing plans to roll out all five items across four regions.

BranchOut has also increased its product count and regional presence, with new partnerships in the Midwest and Northeast regions.

“This transformative expansion with one of the nation’s most prestigious retail platforms highlights the value of our GentleDry technology, which delivers innovative, first-to-market snacks that excel in flavor, nutrition, and texture,” Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. said. “This partnership not only validates our product quality but also positions BranchOut as a leader in the premium snack category, driving broader market adoption and long-term growth.”

BranchOut’s fully-commissioned 50,000-square-foot Peru facility has over $40 million in annual production capacity.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was largely bullish.

BranchOut Food, which has 17 patents, is an international food technology company that produces dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products.

BranchOut Food stock is up 4.62%

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

