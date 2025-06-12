India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that there were 230 passengers on board, along with two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Boeing (BA) shares fell more than 7.5% in pre-market trade on Thursday after an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London.

The crash raises new concerns over the aircraft maker’s safety record and adds further pressure to its international operations.

According to air traffic control, Flight AI171, operating on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, went down minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 p.m. IST (4:09 a.m. ET) on June 12.

A report by Reuters stated that around 30 to 35 bodies have been recovered from the building at the crash site, which is reportedly a doctor’s hostel. However, local media reports indicate more than 100 people have died in the crash.

“In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X. “Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

The aircraft issued a mayday call before losing communication with air traffic control, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement cited by ANI. It crashed outside the airport perimeter in the Meghani area, sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

Officials say the aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. On board were 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 cabin crew members.

Air India confirmed the nationalities of those onboard included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens.

“The injured are being transported to local hospitals,” Air India said in a statement, adding that it is cooperating fully with investigators.

The U.K. Foreign Office said it is working with Indian authorities “to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved” in a statement on its website.

Boeing has yet to issue a public statement on the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The company only recently struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid criminal prosecution over two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jet that killed 346 people between 2018 and 2019. The DOJ said in its filing that the agreement “guarantees further accountability.”

Boeing’s stock has gained more than 20% this year and 13% over the past 12 months.

