Boeing Stock Trades Lower After Q4, Full-Year Delivery Report: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

For the fourth quarter (Q4), Boeing delivered 57 airplanes under its commercial airplanes program, of which 36 belonged to the 737 family.

Boeing Co (BA) shares traded nearly 3% down on Tuesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year deliveries.

The aircraft manufacturer delivered 348 airplanes in 2024 compared to 528 in 2023. The firm faced multiple headwinds during the year, including a midair door panel blowout and a weeks-long strike by machinists.

Compared to this, Airbus delivered 766 aircraft to customers in 2024, the highest since 2019, according to a CNBC report.

For the fourth quarter (Q4), Boeing delivered 57 airplanes under its commercial airplane program. Of this, 36 belong to the 737 family. At the same time, the firm delivered 36 airplanes under its Defense, Space, and Security Programs.

In December, Boeing delivered 30 airplanes compared to 67 in the same period a year ago. Boeing’s gross orders for 2024 stood at 569 compared to 1,456 in 2023.

The company will provide detailed financial results for the fourth quarter on Jan. 28.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (49/100), albeit with a lower score.

Boeing’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:12 p.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on the platform indicated mixed opinions on the stock.

In early January, Jefferies raised the firm's price target on Boeing to $205 from $200 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

According to TheFly, the brokerage noted in a 2025 outlook note for the Aerospace and Defense Electronics group that the Defense and IT services revenue outlook "appears balanced and lacks positive catalysts.”

Meanwhile, Boeing shares have lost over 17% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos