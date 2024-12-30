Boeing Stock On Retail’s Radar After Jeju Air Crash

Shares of Boeing ($BA) were on retail watch following the South Korea air crash of a Jeju Air Flight 2216 on Sunday that killed at least 179 people after the reported failure of its landing gear.



The FLight 2216 was reportedly a Boeing 737-800 plane model that is widely used by many airlines across the world. About 15% of passenger planes in service globally are Boeing 737-800 across nearly 200 airlines, Mint reported citing Cirium, an aviation data provider.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘extremely high’ zone from low.

BA sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 29 as of 11:05 pm ET







Earlier this month, Boeing stock received a couple of price target upgrades: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 from $170 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly.



TD Cowen also raised its price target to $200 from $190 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares following a transfer of coverage.



Boeing stock is down 28% year-to-date.



