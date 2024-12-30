Boeing Stock On Retail’s Radar After Jeju Air Crash

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’

Boeing Stock On Retail’s Radar After Jeju Air Crash
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Shares of Boeing ($BA) were on retail watch following the South Korea air crash of a Jeju Air Flight 2216 on Sunday that killed at least 179 people after the reported failure of its landing gear.

The FLight 2216 was reportedly a Boeing 737-800 plane model that is widely used by many airlines across the world.  About 15% of passenger planes in service globally are Boeing 737-800 across nearly 200 airlines, Mint reported citing Cirium, an aviation data provider.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘extremely high’ zone from low.

Screenshot 2024-12-30 at 9.35.33 AM.png  BA sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 29 as of 11:05 pm ET



 

Earlier this month, Boeing stock received a couple of price target upgrades: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $175 from $170 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, according to The Fly.

TD Cowen also raised its price target to $200 from $190 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares following a transfer of coverage.

Boeing stock is down 28% year-to-date. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Palantir, Salesforce Named Best AI Software Plays For 2025: How Retail’s Positioned With These 2 Stocks

Palantir, Salesforce Named Best AI Software Plays For 2025: How Retail’s Positioned With These 2 Stocks

BioNTech Stock In Focus After $791.5M Settlement With NIH: Retail Cautious

BioNTech Stock In Focus After $791.5M Settlement With NIH: Retail Cautious

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

HomeStreet Stock Rises On Agreement To Sell $990M Multifamily Loans To Bank Of America

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock In Focus After FDA Approves Cancer Drug: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock In Focus After FDA Approves Cancer Drug: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Surf Air Mobility Hits 8-Month High On Insiders Buying Company Stock: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon