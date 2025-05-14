The company delivered 45 aircraft during the month, which included 29 of its best-selling 737 MAX jets.

Airplane manufacturer Boeing Co. (BA) said on Tuesday that its April deliveries nearly doubled to 45 compared to 24 last year.

This is the fourth consecutive month the company has delivered over 40 aircraft. In March, Boeing delivered 41 jets, compared to 44 planes the month before. Meanwhile, Boeing commenced the year with 45 aircraft delivered in January.

April’s figure included 29 of the company’s best-selling 737 MAX jets, eight of which were delivered to United Airlines, five each to Ryanair and Southwest Airlines, and four to Air India. Boeing has been focusing on stabilizing the production of the 737 MAX after the issues faced in 2024.

In the first four months of this year, Boeing delivered 175 aircraft, 133 of which were the 737 MAX.

As of the end of April, Boeing had 6,282 unfilled orders, of which 4,753 were for the 737 model. The total backlog stood at 5,643.

Meanwhile, Boeing was in the spotlight on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia committed to a $600 billion investment in the United States. One of the deals included the export of Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft for AviLease, totaling $4.8 billion.

Recently, UBS raised its price target on the stock to $226 from $207 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Analyst Gavin Parsons told clients that the airplane manufacturer has proactively addressed tariff risk.

The analyst highlighted that Boeing’s proactive approach included “communicating that they will prioritize supply chain continuity over price negotiations or changing production schedules and quantifying the direct cost impact as less than $500 million annually (with) full reciprocals and net of duty drawbacks.”

Boeing stock traded 3% higher on Tuesday afternoon. The stock has gained over 19% in 2025 and 15% in the past 12 months.

